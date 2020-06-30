WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — Gov. John Carney is expected to reveal more information about Delaware’s reopening plan Tuesday afternoon. Carney pulled the plug on the state moving into phase three of reopening on Monday.
New Castle County officials support the decision.
“You can’t have a healthy economy unless you first have a healthy community, so let’s do the work we need to do together — not just the governor, not just me but all of us, to make sure we’re wearing these masks, we’re physically distancing, we’re going out, getting tested at one of the COVID-19 testing sites,” New Castle County Executive Matthew Meyer said.
Under phase three, large venues and restaurants would operate under limited physical distancing protocols.
CBS3 also learned that three lifeguards at Rehoboth Beach have tested positive for COVID-19.
Officials don’t think there was any contact with visitors on the beach. Officials say all of the city’s lifeguards will be tested within the next 24 hours.
