PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 27-year-old man is fighting for his life after being shot in the head in a McDonald’s parking lot. According to officials, this happened in the parking lot of the restaurant on City Avenue in the Overbrook Park section of Philadelphia.
Police say the victim was shot once in the right side of the head. He was rushed to Lankenau Medical Center and is in critical condition.
Police have not made any arrests.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
