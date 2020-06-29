PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Good news for commuters, SEPTA is working to get service back to normal. That familiar screech of a SEPTA train braking is a welcome sound for riders.

“It’s great! It’s fine, everyone is following policy so far,” rider Nekavah Patterson said.

For the first time in months, SEPTA’s Regional Rail is now running hourly instead of every two hours, like they have been because of the pandemic.

Today @SEPTAPHILLY begins running more trains as more businesses reopen. We’ll break down some of the changes for commuters on @CBSPhilly at noon https://t.co/i0zad3IGZO pic.twitter.com/vXfHUTlR1p — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) June 29, 2020

Some trains like Paoli/Thorndale are running every half hour. And more cleaning crews are working to disinfect seats and high touch surfaces more often.

“Looks pretty clean. It’s good!” Patterson said.

Still, ridership isn’t anywhere near what it was.

“There’s people that were limited what they could do by our schedules but it’s a little more normal but we still don’t have a lot of people,” SEPTA Train Engineer Jim Ridgeway said.

Officials also point out masks are still required to ride SEPTA.