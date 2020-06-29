TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is tapping the brakes on reopening the state. Indoor dining will not resume this week.

“The current situation in numerous states, as I mentioned, we do not believe it is prudent at this time to push forward with what is in effect, a sedentary indoor activity,” Murphy said.

Murphy tweeted Monday, saying rules were not being followed at restaurants across the state.

“Overcrowding. A complete disregard for social distancing. Very few, IF ANY, facing coverings,” Murphy wrote.

We’re also moved to pause indoor dining because of what we’ve seen in some establishments across the state. Overcrowding. A complete disregard for social distancing. Very few, IF ANY, face coverings. The scenes we see in our newspapers and on social media CANNOT CONTINUE. — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) June 29, 2020

The Borgata in Atlantic City announced it’s postponing its reopening because of the governor’s announcement.

We respect the Governor’s decision to postpone the reopening of indoor dining in New Jersey to protect the public. Given this decision, our property Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City will remain closed. pic.twitter.com/XTNxyw212R — BORGATA (@BorgataAC) June 29, 2020

Food and alcohol sales will be prohibited inside casinos.