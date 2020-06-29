CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey is tapping the brakes on reopening the state. Indoor dining will not resume this week.

“The current situation in numerous states, as I mentioned, we do not believe it is prudent at this time to push forward with what is in effect, a sedentary indoor activity,” Murphy said.

Murphy tweeted Monday, saying rules were not being followed at restaurants across the state.

“Overcrowding. A complete disregard for social distancing. Very few, IF ANY, facing coverings,” Murphy wrote.

The Borgata in Atlantic City announced it’s postponing its reopening because of the governor’s announcement.

Food and alcohol sales will be prohibited inside casinos.

