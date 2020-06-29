CHERRY HILL, N.J. (CBS/AP) – Indoor shopping malls in New Jersey reopened Monday with strict restrictions following the COVID-19 shutdown. Shoppers and workers have to wear face masks and shops are limited to 50% capacity.

Food courts must remain closed, as well as theaters. Restaurants at malls can provide take-out or outdoor dining.

“Malls are part of New Jersey culture and lure,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a tweet. “We want these businesses to get back up and running responsibly and safely.”

At the Cherry Hill Mall, shoppers will only be allowed to use two entrances at the mall.

There are also hand sanitizing stations throughout the building and social distancing will be enforced on the escalators, in the elevators and in the restrooms.

The reopening comes as the state progresses through Stage 2, of three, of restarting. So far, indoor retail has reopened, along with salons, barber shops and massage parlors.

Later this week, casinos and indoor dining at restaurants are set to open Thursday at 25% capacity, according to Murphy. Also opening Thursday are amusement and water parks, playgrounds, museums, aquariums and libraries.

New Jersey has had 171,000 positive cases of coronavirus and 13,121 confirmed deaths, as well as 1,854 probable deaths from the virus.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness or death.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)