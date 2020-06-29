Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — A celebration of pride in New Castle County. On Monday, County Executive Matt Meyer joined with members of the LGBTQ community, to raise rainbow, transgender, and bisexual pride flags.
This marks the 50th anniversary of the first pride march, held in New York City on June 28, 1970.
New Castle County is using Philadelphia’s rainbow flag, which includes black and brown stripes.
The flag was unveiled in 2017 and is meant to draw attention to LGBTQ issues in communities of color.
