Comments
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (CBS) — More than 100 shelter dogs from Louisiana are hoping for a better life here in the Philadelphia area. On Monday, they arrived in Delaware on a private jet at New Castle Airport.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The Brandywine Valley SPCA rescued the dogs. They were at risk of being killed at Louisiana shelters.
Delaware is the only no-kill state in the nation.
The dogs can be adopted at Brandywine’s New Castle and West Chester locations.
You must log in to post a comment.