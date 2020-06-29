Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – SEPTA riders in Center City may have to add extra time to their commute. SEPTA has closed several entrances to the pedestrian concourse in Center City due to COVID-19-related issues.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
They released an updated map showing the closures to the underground Center City concourse.
Suburban Station will be accessible at 16th and JFK, 15th and Market and 17th and JFK. Jefferson Station is open at 12th and Filbert, and at 10th and Filbert from 4:30 a.m. 12:30 a.m.
SEPTA says the entrances will remain closed until further notice.
You can view the map and full list of changes, here.
Meanwhile, SEPTA has increased service frequency on its Regional Rail system.
You must log in to post a comment.