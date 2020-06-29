PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Amtrak is implementing new safety and cleaning measures as people resume travel. Although ridership is down approximately 85% from this time last year, officials say they are seeing steady growth as the area starts to reopen.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
There are several new safety measures in place.
“We’ve been increasing social distancing on our trains and in our stations, making sure that we never have more than half-full trains. We’re requiring passengers and employees to wear face masks. Extra cleaning, disinfecting across all of our equipment and in our stations. And ensuring that passengers have all of the information they need so that they can get quickly to their trains and not have to linger in our stations or during boarding,” said Amtrak’s Senior Executive Vice President Stephen Gardner.
Amtrak stresses that no one will be allowed on one of its trains without a mask.
You must log in to post a comment.