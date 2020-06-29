PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two men were killed and two others were injured in a quadruple shooting in Philadelphia’s Kensington neighborhood. Investigators say more than a dozen shots were fired from a semiautomatic weapon.

“24th District police responded to numerous 911 calls,” Philadelphia Police Chief Insp. Scott Small said.

Philadelphia police rushed to the 1900 block of East Somerset just after 11 p.m. Sunday, initially finding three men with gunshot wounds.

A 21-year-old man was shot in the leg and a 33-year-old man shot in the back. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital. The 33-year-old victim was pronounced dead shortly after 1 a.m.

A third victim, a 38-year-old man, died before police could get to him.

