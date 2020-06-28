PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a bit of a rocky Saturday with a couple rounds of thunderstorms and some severe weather across the Philadelphia region, it will be a somewhat quieter, but still active Sunday. Much of the morning will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 70s or near 70.

It was a warm and muggy start to this Sunday morning at the Jersey Shore. It should end up being a nice afternoon with highs in the 80s and mostly sunny skies for beachgoers. An isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible late in the day.

This afternoon, a large mid to upper level low will spiral out of Canada and settle over New England.

This will allow for a few scattered thunderstorms to once again develop in the afternoon and through the evening hours.

Some of these thunderstorms could be severe in nature with heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

The thunderstorm threat will last from 1 p.m. to 10 p.m., with thunderstorm chances ending from NW to SE across the region.

Expect a hot afternoon with highs in the lower 90s.

Skies will clear Sunday night and lows will stay very warm with the soupy air still hanging over the area. The lows tonight will only drop into the lower 70s.

Monday is expected to be sunny, hot and humid. High temperatures to start the work week will be in the lower 90s.

The large mid/upper level low that will be the source of the thunderstorm activity for today, will get caught up in New England and become “cut off” during the course of the first half of the workweek

This will allow for thunderstorm chances Tuesday through Thursday with Wednesday likely being the wettest day of the coming week.

As we get ready to celebrate the 4th of July holiday this coming Saturday, the pattern could be a bit unsettled, but for the time being, we are looking at a dry Independence Day with highs in the middle 80s.