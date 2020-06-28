Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Authorities say a 4-year-old boy was critically injured after he was struck by a car in North Philadelphia. It happened just after 2 p.m. on the 1900 block of West Wingohocksing Street.
Police say the boy was struck by a car traveling on West Wingohocksing Street.
The boy was rushed to Temple University Hospital and then transferred to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, where he was placed in critical condition.
