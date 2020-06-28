PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer is recovering after officials say he was punched in the face while making an arrest Saturday night. According to police, the officer responded to 2300 block of Front Street for a report of a man trying to break into a home.
Officials say as the officer tried to arrest him, the suspect took a fighting stance and started to fight him.
During the altercation the man punched the officer in the face, that is when the officer tased the suspect on his ribs. Police say the suspect pulled the prongs out and began to walk southbound on Front Street before heading west on Fitzgerald Street.
The officer followed behind the suspect and tased him a second time. The suspect again pulled out the prongs.
By that time, other officers arrived at the scene and were able to get the suspect on the ground.
The officer who was struck was taken to Jefferson University Hospital where he was treated for shortness of breath.
The suspect was also taken to the hospital and now faces multiple charges.
