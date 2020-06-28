PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Survivors and supporters are taking action in the fight against breast cancer. CBS3 and Susan G Komen Philadelphia are teaming up for Sunday’s More Than Pink Virtual Walk.
Four survivors symbolically kicked off the walk Sunday morning on the Art Museum steps. It was also steamed on Facebook Live.
CBS3’s Natasha Brown emceed the event. She spoke with organizers who say they appreciate all of the support.
“The most important message I have for the community is Komen is here,” CEO of Komen Philadelphia Elaine Grobman said. “Komen is still fighting to end breast cancer. We need to know that you are behind us. We need your participation. We need your dollars. We need to know that we can count on you because there are tens of thousands of survivors that are needing our support.”
Remember, you can turn your Sunday stroll into a power walk by registering for the virtual walk, which is happening until 8 p.m. tonight.
Help keep the Komen mission moving and walk anytime that is good for you.
You can also donate all day. Click here for more information.
