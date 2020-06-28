Comments
PROSPECT PARK, Pa. (CBS) — Police say a driver accidentally struck and killed his brother in Delaware County. It happened at Moores Lake Park in Prospect Park on Sunday afternoon.
Investigators say the brothers were driving together before getting lost in the park.
The brother, who was in the passenger seat, got out of the car to guide his brother around and that is when he was fatally struck by the vehicle.
Police say there are no charges at this time. No other information was provided.
