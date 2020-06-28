PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the 4th of July approaches, many people are looking forward to the notorious firework shows that take place across the country. While people enjoy the loud noises and bright colors, the firework shows are quite scary for animals.

Carol Erickson, animal advocate for the PSPCA, is reminding pet owners fireworks can cause animals to run away in fear ahead of the holiday weekend.

“It’s terrifying for so many animals and of course the fireworks go on long before the 4th of July. So make sure you pay attention and that your animal is secured so that they cannot get out. This is a big time for runaways,” Erickson said.

She added that the noise during thunderstorms can also scare your animals.

Erickson is also reminding pet owners to make sure they keep their pets cool during the summer so they don’t overheat.

Eyewitness News was at the Philadelphia Brewing Company on Saturday where the PSPCA partnered with the North Shore Animal League for an adoption RV.

After rescuing more than 100 cats last week, the PSPCA says it’s at capacity and is adjusting its procedures to help cats find their forever homes during the health pandemic.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW.