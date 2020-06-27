PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Just as most of the Delaware Valley hits the green phase of reopening, there has been a bump in the road to recovery. A new uptick of COVID-19 cases has Philadelphia leaders mandating face coverings and pointing to signs of a second wave.

Still, after about 100 days, stay-at-home orders are lifted, meaning places of worship can fill its pews with a larger number of church-goers.

The priest CBS3 spoke to from the Cathedral Basilica of Saints Peter and Paul says the church put a lot of effort into reopening during the yellow phase. Now, it’s everyone’s responsibility to do their part.

“One of the things that we also like to emphasize is that it’s everyone’s responsibility in church and everywhere to do what we can to provide for one another’s safety,” Rev. Gerald Dennis Gill said. “But the ultimate safety, of course, is our salvation and so we need to come Sunday to worship God.”

The doors to the Basilica are open. Saturday evening mass only saw a few dozen people.

“People were still slow to come out and even to come to church so we never reached 50%,” Gill said.

Moving from yellow to green, it seems some parishioners are still a bit hesitant to return to church.

“I don’t think there’s a real worry that we’re going to 75% this Sunday or next Sunday,” Gill said.

Health officials reported more than 600 new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania. Face masks or coverings are now required in Philadelphia when inside public spaces.

“In the state of Pennsylvania, the use of masks are up to the individual church or synagogue or mosque,” Gill said. “But here we strongly encourage, the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, everyone to wear a mask. Some people can’t wear masks. Of course, young children shouldn’t wear masks. Certain people with disabilities can’t wear masks. We don’t want anyone thrown out of church because they’re not wearing a mask.”

Archdiocese Of Philadelphia Announces Churches In Green Phase Can Return To Typical Weekend Mass Schedules

There are a few other changes to expect at mass.

“A lot of things have changed. No holy water. No sign of peace — can’t do that no more. No shaking hands,” Tony Didomenico said.

Pews have corned off to maintain safe spacing. Those that are immune-compromised and can’t make It can still tune into Sunday’s live stream.

“The most important thing that we need to do is join everyone else in being mindful of the precautions given to us to help prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Gill said.

There have been some slight changes to the schedule, so depending on your church, you may want to check times. At Basilica, Sunday mass will begin at 8 a.m.