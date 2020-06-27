Comments (2)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It may have been canceled at The Mann Center in Fairmount Park, but the Roots Picnic went on strong as a virtual event on YouTube. The picnic was presented in partnership with Michelle Obama’s non-partisan nonprofit organization When We All Vote.
The former First Lady kicked off the picnic with Roots members Questlove and Black Thought.
Performances by Lil Baby, SZA and Roddy Ricch were accompanied by remarks from celebrities telling young people how to register to vote and then encouraging them to get out to the polls
