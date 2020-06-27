PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — One person is dead and four others are injured following another night of gun violence in our area. Police say a man was found shot to death in an alleyway near 67th Street and Greenway Avenue in Southwest Philadelphia.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

So far, there are no suspects.

Then in North Philadelphia, a shooting has sent a man and woman to the hospital. According to police, at least 21 shell casings were found at the scene, on the 800 block of North 10th Street.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital. There is no word on their conditions at this time

Police are checking surveillance video near the scene.

And there’s been a shooting outside a radio station in Bala Cynwyd.

According to police, two people were shot outside the studios of More FM 101.1, on the 200 block of City Avenue just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the shooting may be connected to an altercation earlier in the morning.

Both victims are in stable condition at the hospital. So far, no arrests have been made.

All of these incidents are under investigation.

For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.