PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A mobile adoption unit made a stop in Kensington on Saturday. Eyewitness News was at the Philadelphia Brewing Company, where the Pennsylvania SPCA partnered with the North Shore Animal League for an adoption RV.
After rescuing more than 100 cats last week, the PSPCA says it’s at capacity and is adjusting its procedures to help cats find their forever homes during a pandemic.
“The best way to do it because of COVD right now is an outdoor event. So with partnership with North Shore Animal League, they brought an RV down for us so we can safely house the cats,” Rachel Golub, with the PSPCA, said. “We’re still doing our same adoption procedures so you have to fill out an application, all that good stuff. We’re letting parties in two at a time into the RV, once they select a cat, they come back out to finalize. We’re maintaining social distancing and all of that good stuff, but still hoping to get some of these cats adopted today.”
If you missed out on Saturday’s event, it’ll be happening again Sunday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
