Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — If you want to avoid driving, new SEPTA schedules go into effect starting tomorrow.
All Market Frankford and Broad Street Line stations will reopen except for two stations that are currently under construction.
Regional rail schedules are more tricky and depend on the route.
Most lines will operate Monday – Friday with hourly service.
And two-hour service on Saturdays and Sundays.
