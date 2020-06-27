Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A popular annual tradition in Manayunk is scaling back this year due to the pandemic. This is Manayunk Arts Weekend Petit on what would have been the 31st year of the festival.
Because the festival had to be canceled, organizers say this is just a nod to the June event that typically sees dozens of local artists showing their work.
You can check it out again Sunday on Main Street from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.
