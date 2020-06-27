Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A young man was seriously injured following a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. It happened on Lindbergh Boulevard, around 11:11 p.m. Friday.
The 22-year-old victim was shot twice in the abdomen.
He was taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and placed in critical condition.
So far no arrests have been made and there is no motive for this shooting.
