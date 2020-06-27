Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man is in critical condition after he was shot multiple times in broad daylight in West Philadelphia. The shooting happened on 62nd Street and Lansdowne Avenue, just after noon Saturday.
The 29-year-old victim was shot in the bicep, forearm and abdomen.
The man was taken to Lankenau Hospital. He remains in critical condition.
No arrests have been made.
