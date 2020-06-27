Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Today, LGBTQ communities across the world will come together in solidarity. It’s Global Pride and this weekend’s celebrations will take place online.
That includes the main event.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
European Pride organizers association and InterPride are behind a 24-hour broadcast today. The event will be hosted by Broadway star and YouTuber Todrick Hall.
It will be live-streamed on social media sites including YouTube and Facebook.
You must log in to post a comment.