CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. (CBS) — As the coronavirus pandemic lingers on, the impact on lower-income families is growing. Community groups in Conshohocken are coming together to ensure no one’s left behind.

“It’s always a great opportunity to be able to give back, but it’s an obligation to serve,” Torri Grice, with Persevere on Purpose, said.

Serving up a healthy dose of humanity, Saturday morning community groups came together in Conshohocken to fill care packages for families in need.

“Due to the disadvantages due to the lack of food and the community coming together, we felt like it was a call for us to pitch in,” Dr. Nelly Silva, with the Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, said.

The Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority joined with the nonprofit Persevere on Purpose for the event. They packed 600 meals that went on to feed 135 families.

It was organized by Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence.

“Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence decided we should do something more,” CEO Marcus Allen said.

Each of the packages included sandwiches, non-perishable food items, a game and a cookbook. And in a sign of the times, they also included disposable masks.

“People tend to find this very gratifying, very satisfying and uplifting, and they are always looking for an opportunity to give,” Grice said.

This is the second packing event they’ve held since the start of the pandemic and they say they plan on holding more throughout the year.

“Many times when we have situations like COVID and all of us are suffering, but a lot of times when people are suffering, the challenge is the people who suffer the most are missed,” Allen said. “We overlook their challenges, we overlook their hurt and their pain.”