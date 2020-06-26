PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Drivers can expect major delays on I-76 in Center City this weekend and next week as crews make repairs and repave the highway. Eastbound I-76 will be closed this weekend, westbound I-76 will be closed at night next week, and eastbound and westbound I-76 will be reduced to one lane during the afternoon and evening next week.
The work schedule and locations are:
- From noon Friday until 5 a.m. Monday, eastbound I-76 will be closed and detoured between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for milling and paving.
- Monday through Wednesday, July 1, westbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the University Avenue and Interstate 676 interchanges at noon, then closed completely between 30th Street and I-676 at 10 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for I-76 viaduct repair and paving. During the overnight closure, westbound I-76 traffic will exit at 30th Street and continue on Schuylkill Avenue to the ramp back to westbound I-76 at Market Street
- Tuesday, June 30, and Wednesday, July 1, from noon to 11 p.m., eastbound I-76 will be reduced to a single lane between the 30th Street and University Avenue interchanges for viaduct paving
During this weekend’s closure of eastbound I-76, motorists will be directed to follow eastbound I-676 to southbound Interstate 95 to access I-76. Eastbound local motorists will exit at Spring Garden Street and follow the posted detour to 34th Street to access the ramp to I-76 east.
In addition, the Walnut Street and the South Street ramps to eastbound I-76 will be closed from noon Friday until to 5 a.m. Monday, June 29, during work on the viaduct. Motorists will be directed to follow local detours to eastbound I-76
Drivers are advised to use an alternate route or allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because significant backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.
The closures are part of the I-76 viaduct project. The $39.8 million contract also includes repairs to several I-76 bridges in Montgomery County. For more information click here.
