PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say three people were hospitalized after a triple shooting in Philadelphia’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood Friday night. It happened on the 2900 block of West Huntingdon Street around 7:45 p.m.
Police say a woman in her early 30s was shot in her stomach, a 26-year-old man was shot once in the leg and a 20-year-old man was shot in the foot. All three victims are in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
