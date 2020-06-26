Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An arrest has been made following a deadly stabbing in North Philadelphia overnight. Police say a man died after he was stabbed multiple times on the 2500 block of Front Street.
Upon arrival, officers found the victim laying on the sidewalk, bleeding heavily from his head and neck. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
According to witnesses, an altercation between the victim and the suspect took place.
While police were at the scene, a man fitting the suspect’s description returned to the location.
Police arrested the 40-year-old man and took him into custody.
