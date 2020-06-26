Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 30-year-old man is fighting for his life after a bullet severed an artery in his leg Thursday night. According to officials, patrol officers heard four or five gunshots before they were flagged down by a vehicle directing them to Marshall Street.
When officers arrived at the intersection of Marshall and Master Streets they found a 30-year-old man in a pool of blood. He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he is listed in extremely critical condition.
So far, no arrests have been made.
An investigation is ongoing.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
