CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:coronavirus, Local, Local TV, Pennsylvania News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a three-month shutdown during the COVID-19 outbreak, suburban Philadelphia is finally in the green phase. As of now, personal care businesses, like hair salons, are among those reopening at 50% capacity.

Restaurants and bars can also open at limited capacity.

EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Secretary Of Health Says Masks Key To Safe Reopening As Philadelphia Region Turns Green

Large gatherings of more than 250 people are still prohibited.

Masks are required when entering a business and still strongly encouraged in public, especially when social distancing is difficult.

In Philadelphia, businesses such as gyms and restaurants with indoor seating must wait until July 3 to reopen.

To see more on what entering the green phase means, click here.

Comments