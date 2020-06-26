PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After a three-month shutdown during the COVID-19 outbreak, suburban Philadelphia is finally in the green phase. As of now, personal care businesses, like hair salons, are among those reopening at 50% capacity.
Restaurants and bars can also open at limited capacity.
EXCLUSIVE: Pennsylvania Secretary Of Health Says Masks Key To Safe Reopening As Philadelphia Region Turns Green
Large gatherings of more than 250 people are still prohibited.
Masks are required when entering a business and still strongly encouraged in public, especially when social distancing is difficult.
In Philadelphia, businesses such as gyms and restaurants with indoor seating must wait until July 3 to reopen.
To see more on what entering the green phase means, click here.
