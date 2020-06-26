PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Kensington. Eyewitness News was at the scene late Thursday night along Emerald and Atlantic Streets.
Police say they learned of the shooting when two men showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds. While investigating, two more men arrived at different hospitals, all saying they were shot at the same location.
“One male was shot in the arm. Two of the other males were shot in the leg and one male was shot in the stomach. However, all four of the victims are in stable condition,” Philadelphia police Insp. Scott Small said.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Police have not made any arrests. They are checking surveillance footage to gather more information.
You must log in to post a comment.