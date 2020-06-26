PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — State and city leaders are coming together to reduce gun violence and ensure dangerous offenders are held accountable. District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new effort Friday to increase support for communities dealing with violence.
The program, called the Gun Crimes Strategies & Prevention Collaborative, will place assistant district attorneys inside police precincts throughout the city with a focus on prevention.
It allows officers to focus on bigger crimes committed, Krasner says, not crimes like turnstile jumping or possession of marijuana.
“The record of this office now and the record moving forward will make it very clear. You can decarcerate for non-serious offenses, which improves society, it improves prevention, while you simultaneously save the necessary hammer of law enforcement for those who are killing and hurting other people,” Krasner said. “We stand with victims of gun violence, we stand with law enforcement with their efforts to rein it in and we stand with community building and prevention, which are ultimately the surest of long-term solution.”
Krasner says a similar initiative was used in Chicago and has the support of Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw.
