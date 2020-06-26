PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Earlier this month, CBS3’s Ukee Washington went to West Philadelphia, where he spent a good portion of his childhood. He met up with State Sen. Vincent Hughes, who also grew up there.
It was after days of riots and looting, and that had followed painful COVID-19 shutdowns.
State Sen. Vincent Hughes Says Conversation, Policy Changes Key To Healing West Philadelphia Community After Looting, Protests
Sen. Hughes felt the story really captured the history and heart of a West Philadelphia neighborhood.
Since that story aired, Hughes says he was able to negotiate $100 million in state funding to help small businesses in historically disadvantaged communities.
‘My Face Was Burning’: West Philly Councilmember, Community Demand Apology From City For Use Of Tear Gas
The grants are helping businesses survive after COVID-19. They range from $5,000 to $50,000.
“We’re really trying to get a significant chunk of dollars into those Black and Brown businesses that have been historically left out and forgotten about in environments like this,” Hughes said.
The COVID-19 Relief Pennsylvania Statewide Small Business Assistance Program will start accepting applications on June 30.
You must log in to post a comment.