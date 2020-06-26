Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Planning a trip for the Fourth of July? You’re not alone.
A travel data company predicts more than 36 million Americans will hit the road for the Independence Day weekend.
That number isn’t as high as last year’s predictions– then again, no one predicted a pandemic at that time.
AAA says Americans will take 700 million trips this summer, which is 120 million fewer than last year.
The decline is mostly because of reduced air, bus, rail and cruise travel.
