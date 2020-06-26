Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A Philadelphia police officer was injured in a crash. It happened around 3 a.m. Friday at Broad Street and Montgomery Avenue in North Philadelphia.
Police say the officer was struck by a driver in a stolen car, running a red light. After the crash, the driver took off on foot, leaving behind six fellow passengers.
Police caught up to him a short time later.
Everyone involved in the crash suffered minor injuries.
