By CBS3 Staff
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pa. (CBS) — The King of Prussia Mall reopened Friday morning, with shorter hours and new rules. Eyewitness News got a look at what visitors will encounter when they go inside.

From Monday-Saturday the mall will be open from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. On Sunday, it will be open from 12 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Lots of signs reminding people to stay six feet apart.

(credit: CBS3)

The mall asks shoppers to wear masks and will provide them.

Shoppers can also get their temperatures taken.

