NEW JERSEY (CBS) – In-person kindergarten through 12th-grade instruction will be permitted starting in September for New Jersey schools. The announcement was made Friday afternoon by Governor Phil Murphy and education officials.

School buildings have been closed since mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local districts will be required to come up with their own plans to make sure students and staff are practicing social distancing. Those plans must be submitted to the Department of Education at least four weeks prior to the start of the school year for approval.

While some level of in-person instruction is required, the state is encouraging districts to come up with a hybrid approach that includes remote learning.

Teachers, staff and school visitors will be required to wear masks. Meanwhile, students are encouraged to wear masks when social distancing isn’t possible.

Desks and work stations must be six feet apart from each other. If that is not possible, schools may use physical barriers such as plexiglass to separate students.

The same applies to schools buses. Following guidance from the CDC, state officials are suggesting to only have one student per row and skip a row.

Districts are being encouraged to stagger meal times to limit the number of students in the cafeteria. State officials are asking they do the same for recess.

The federal Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES) provided funding to help districts purchase supplies and PPE. New Jersey’s allocation is $310.4 million. The money will be distributed to districts through subgrants.

Students will not be held back if they miss too many classes because of a COVID-19-related illness.