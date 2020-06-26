Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — More Pennsylvania liquor stores are now open for limited in-store public access in the Philadelphia region. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board announced the reopening of five more southeastern Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits stores on Friday.
The liquor stores will follow guidelines issued from the state to ensure social distancing is being followed.
These stores include:
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 2040 Market St.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 2118 Cottman Ave.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at Roosevelt Plaza, 6577 Roosevelt Blvd.
- Fine Wine & Good Spirits at 7204 Germantown Ave.
On Saturday, the Fine Wine & Good Spirits Premium Collection at 119 W. City Ave., Bala Cynwyd will also reopen.
For more information and a full list of stores reopening, click here.
