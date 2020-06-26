WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) — In Delaware, 78 additional people have tested positive for coronavirus. Sen. Chris Coons visited Frawley Stadium in Wilmington Friday.
The Democratic senator toured the testing site, greeting the staff that tested patrons, and helped administer some of the tests.
His visit comes just a day after Gov. John Carney announced the state is delaying Phase 3 or reopening because of the resurgence of the virus around the country.
A big area of concern is the Delaware beaches.
“We need more compliance in southern Delaware in terms of wearing masks and social distancing. None of us wanna see our businesses, our schools, our community, our economy closed one day longer than it has to be. But as we’re seeing a resurgence of the pandemic in other states around the country, I think it’s appropriate for us to refocus on the public health challenges that we’re gonna face if we don’t all practice safe social distancing,” Coons said.
Coons is urging all Delawareans and Americans to wear a mask to stop the spread of the virus.
