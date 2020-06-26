HAVERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) – Residents in Delaware County were up early to visit some of their favorite places. For the first time in more than three months, Manoa Diner in Havertown welcomed customers inside for breakfast on Friday morning.

Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!



“We’re excited to be back. It’s a little weird with the mask and everything, but we’re managing,” customer Vicki Difederico said.

Difederico was one of the first people to take a seat. After all, a stop at this spot is her Friday ritual, and she couldn’t miss the first Friday back.

“It was so nice to see everybody. It’s been a while,” she said.

Under the green phase of reopening in Pennsylvania, restaurants and bars can reopen at 50% occupancy. Meaning some tables may be off-limits at times.

Businesses must also follow health and safety guidelines.

“And that’s what you gotta do, you know? If you don’t want to spike again, use your head, use your head,” Difederico said.

Tomi Joshuasville can’t wait to get back to his gym in Delaware County.

“A very long three months. I have a little weight on me. I can’t wait for the gym to be open,” Joshuasville said.

Health and wellness centers are also back in business at 50% occupancy. So are salons, which are by appointment only.

Most are just happy to regain some semblance of normalcy.

Masks are required to enter any business and health experts are still strongly encouraging them in public, especially when social distancing becomes difficult.