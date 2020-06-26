PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As we cruise into the summer season, many people are choosing a bicycle to get around town. Now if you’re looking to put a little power in your pedal, CBS3’s Ukee Washington checked out some electric bikes.
“It’s freedom, it’s going wherever you want, ” said Brian Hackford, with Keswick Cycle, about the advantages of owning a bike.
So why are people so charged up about electric bikes?
“Everything that you put into this bike, the motor throws back at you, meaning if you pedal hard, the motor ramps up,” Hackford said.
“I think e-bikes are for everybody because if you can ride and have more fun and if you can ride further — I have a friend who works in King of Prussia, lives downtown. He can commute faster on his e-bike out to King of Prussia on the Schuylkill River trail than he can in his car.”
