Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As of Friday morning, some catholic churches can expand their mass offerings. The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says churches in the green phase can return to their typical mass schedule for Sundays and weekends.
Occupancy is limited to 75%.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
Social distancing will need to take place.
Singing will be kept to a minimum.
The Archdiocese says, its parishes should continue live stream services for those at home.
You must log in to post a comment.