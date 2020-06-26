Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS/AP) – A fight at a Philadelphia subway station early Friday ended with two people being stabbed, authorities said. It wasn’t clear what sparked the fight, which broke out on a platform near Broad Street and Erie Avenue, around 6 a.m.
The two injured people were taken to hospitals, but their names and further details on their conditions were not disclosed.
No other injuries were reported, authorities said, and no arrests have been made.
The incident remains under investigation.
