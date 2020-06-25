Comments
CAPE HENLOPEN, Del. (CBS) – It was a wild scene on a Delaware beach when a man was caught on video getting close and personal with a shark. It happened this past Sunday in Cape Henlopen.
Beachgoer Rachael Foster posted video of the encounter on Facebook. She says the man was prying open the mouth of a shark to remove a fishing hook, eventually letting it go.
The man’s friend was the one who hooked the shark.
