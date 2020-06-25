Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting overnight. It happened just before 3 a.m. Thursday on the 3100 block of Lee Street in Kensington.
Police say the 32-year-old victim was shot at least five times, including in his head.
He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A BMW was found parked next to the victim. It was also hit by the gunfire. Police say the car is not registered to that victim.
