PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a deadly shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.
Police say the victim was shot at least four times. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.
There’s no word right now on suspects or a motive in this shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
