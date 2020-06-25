Comments
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting in the city’s Strawberry Mansion neighborhood that left a man critically injured. It happened just after 2 a.m. Thursday on the 3200 block of West Susquehanna Avenue.
Police say a 44-year-old man was shot in both legs, the right arm, chest and buttocks.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is in critical condition.
There’s no word right now on suspects or a motive in this shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.