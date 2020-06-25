CBSN PhillyWatch Now
By CBS3 Staff
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and woman sitting on a front porch in South Philadelphia were targeted in an overnight shooting. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of South Croskey Street.

Police say a 30-year-old man from Ohio was visiting family when he was shot in the head. He is in critical condition.

The victim’s 27-year-old girlfriend was shot in the foot and is in stable condition.

Police are now looking for two gunmen seen leaving the area.

