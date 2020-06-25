Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A man and woman sitting on a front porch in South Philadelphia were targeted in an overnight shooting. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the 1900 block of South Croskey Street.
Police say a 30-year-old man from Ohio was visiting family when he was shot in the head. He was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Download The New And Improved CBS Philly App!
The victim’s 27-year-old girlfriend was shot in the foot and is in stable condition.
Police are now looking for two gunmen seen leaving the area.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
You must log in to post a comment.